Enemy strike in Poltava region: number of casualties rises to 12, including two children

As a result of an enemy strike in Poltava region , the number of victims has increased to 12 people, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

"The number of victims has increased to 12 people, including two children. Three people were hospitalized," Pronin said.

More than 55,000 consumers in Poltava region were left without electricity due to the Russian attack

Addendum

Earlier, Pronin reported that Russian troops had preliminarily hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, there are victimsand there may be people under the rubble.