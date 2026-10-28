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Russia's attack on an enterprise in Rivne region: one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

The Russians attacked a civilian enterprise in Sarny district. A man was killed, and rescuers contained the fire.

Russia's attack on an enterprise in Rivne region: one person killed

On Wednesday, October 28, Russians attacked a civilian enterprise in Rivne region’s Sarny district, killing one person. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

A civilian enterprise in Sarny district came under enemy attack. Unfortunately, casualties could not be avoided. One man was killed. Rescuers localized the resulting fire

- the post reads.

We remind you

On the night of October 28, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 88 drones at Ukraine. A total of 71 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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