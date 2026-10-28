Russia's attack on an enterprise in Rivne region: one person killed
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians attacked a civilian enterprise in Sarny district. A man was killed, and rescuers contained the fire.
On Wednesday, October 28, Russians attacked a civilian enterprise in Rivne region’s Sarny district, killing one person. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
A civilian enterprise in Sarny district came under enemy attack. Unfortunately, casualties could not be avoided. One man was killed. Rescuers localized the resulting fire
We remind you
On the night of October 28, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 88 drones at Ukraine. A total of 71 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed.