Trust in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin among Russian citizens has fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing data from a survey conducted from March 19 to 22 by the state-owned All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, according to sociologists, the proportion of people who say they trust the Russian leader decreased from 76.7% to 75%. At the same time, Putin's job approval rating was 70.1%, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the previous figure.

The poll also showed that 20.1% of respondents completely distrust Putin, while 18.3% said they disapprove of his activities - the highest negative indicators since the beginning of the conflict. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the slowdown of the Russian economy and deepening war fatigue negatively affect public sentiment.

"Seeking to reduce a growing budget deficit amid continued spending on the full-scale invasion, the Kremlin raised the value-added tax from the beginning of the year. This increases the burden on households and businesses due to high borrowing costs introduced to curb inflation, which has slowed the economy," the media summarizes.

Recall

A Gallup International poll showed that Ukrainians predominantly have a negative view of the leaders of the US, China, and Russia. The attitude towards Trump is moderately negative, towards Xi Jinping - predominantly negative, and towards Putin - extremely negative.

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