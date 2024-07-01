Russians struck Kyiv with Iskander-K cruise missile yesterday - Air Force

On June 30, Russians used Iskander-K cruise missiles to strike Kyiv, of which two were shot down. Unfortunately, the missile debris caused damage to infrastructure. This was reported by the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on Dnipro, using 3 Iskander-M missiles, and the enemy also fired at Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles. Last night, the Russians used their Iskander-K cruise missiles, they managed to shoot down 2 missiles, unfortunately, the infrastructure was damaged as a result of the falling debris," said Yevlash.

He also said that there were no significant tactical changes in yesterday's Russian missile attack.

"We have not noticed any significant changes, but we can say that the enemy usually attacks at night, but this time they attacked on Sunday evening when many people were out," added Yevlash.

Recall

On the evening of Sunday, June 30, in the Obolon district of the capital, fragments of a rocket fell on a residential building and a fire broke out. As of 23:03, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an increase in the number of victims to six.