NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 62339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 70193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 91797 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 173316 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 219300 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135328 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363843 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180584 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149008 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197619 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russians struck Kyiv with Iskander-K cruise missile yesterday - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35139 views

Russians attacked Kyiv with Iskander-K cruise missiles on June 30, they were shot down, but the debris caused damage to infrastructure.

Russians struck Kyiv with Iskander-K cruise missile yesterday - Air Force

On June 30, Russians used Iskander-K cruise missiles to strike Kyiv, of which two were shot down. Unfortunately, the missile debris caused damage to infrastructure. This was reported by the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on Dnipro, using 3 Iskander-M missiles, and the enemy also fired at Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles. Last night, the Russians used their Iskander-K cruise missiles, they managed to shoot down 2 missiles, unfortunately, the infrastructure was damaged as a result of the falling debris," said Yevlash. 

He also said that there were no significant tactical changes in yesterday's Russian missile attack.

"We have not noticed any significant changes, but we can say that the enemy usually attacks at night, but this time they attacked on Sunday evening when many people were out," added Yevlash.

Recall

On the evening of Sunday, June 30, in the Obolon district of the capital, fragments of a rocket fell on a residential building and a fire broke out. As of 23:03, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an increase in the number of victims to six.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

