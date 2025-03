Russians strike in Mykolaiv region: hit a car wash, wounded

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Two people were wounded as a result of hitting a car wash, said RMA chief Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

"A rocket hit a self-service car wash in Snihurivka. 2 wounded (a girl is seriously injured)

P.s. A crucial military target is an open car wash," Kim wrote on Telegram.

Three “shahids” destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region