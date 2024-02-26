Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 210 times, launched a missile attack, one casualty - RMA

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 213 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including a missile attack on Malyshivka, killing one person and wounding three, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

According to him, 151 artillery shellings took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

"Occupants launched a rocket attack on Malyshivka, 8 MLRS attacks on Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, 42 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne, and 11 aerial missiles on Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Malynivka," he noted.

There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

