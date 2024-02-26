Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 210 times, launched a missile attack, one casualty - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41427 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 161937 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96096 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336309 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275416 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204623 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239359 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253509 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159605 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372580 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 88023 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 161946 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 336321 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233237 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275423 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28393 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41797 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35137 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99106 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105750 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 210 times, launched a missile attack, one casualty - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35393 views

Over the past day, Russians fired 213 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 1 person and wounding 3.

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 210 times, launched a missile attack, one casualty - RMA

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 213 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including a missile attack on Malyshivka, killing one person and wounding three, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Russians attacked 11 localities 213 times over the last day. The invaders fired at Zaporizhzhia region from all types of weapons. One person was killed and three wounded in enemy attacks

- Fedorov wrote on social media.

According to him, 151 artillery shellings took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

"Occupants launched a rocket attack on Malyshivka, 8 MLRS attacks on Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, 42 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne, and 11 aerial missiles on Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Malynivka," he noted.

There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 9 out of 14 "Shaheeds" and three missiles at night26.02.24, 07:53 • 35614 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mala Tokmachka
Stepnohirsk
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87