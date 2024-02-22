russians shelled a village in Donetsk region: 10 people were injured, including children

In Donetsk region, russian occupation forces shelled the village of Kostyantynopilske. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 9 others were injured, including children. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military administration Vadiv Filashkin in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the russians shelled the village Kostyantynopilske of Kurakhivska community with Uragan MLRS, as a result of which 13 shells hit the village.

1 person was killed and 9 wounded as a result of shelling of Konstantinople Kurakhiv community. Among the wounded are 4 teenagers: 12, 14, 15 and 16 years old. All were provided with the necessary medical care - summarized the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

In addition, the shelling damaged many houses - the area is currently being inspected and the exact consequences of the shelling are being established.

Recall

