In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41380 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 161751 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96006 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204569 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239326 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253501 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159598 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372580 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians shelled a village in Donetsk region: 10 people were injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28082 views

russian occupation forces shelled the village of Kostyantynopilske in Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 9 others, including children.

russians shelled a village in Donetsk region: 10 people were injured, including children

In Donetsk region, russian occupation forces shelled the village of Kostyantynopilske. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 9 others were injured, including children. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military administration Vadiv Filashkin in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the russians shelled the village Kostyantynopilske  of Kurakhivska community with Uragan MLRS, as a result of which 13 shells hit the village.

1 person was killed and 9 wounded as a result of shelling of Konstantinople Kurakhiv community. Among the wounded are 4 teenagers: 12, 14, 15 and 16 years old. All were provided with the necessary medical care

- summarized the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

In addition, the shelling damaged many houses  - the area is currently being inspected and the exact consequences of the shelling are being established.

Recall

Today, February 22, , the russian army conducted an air strike on the territory of an enterprise in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, wounding nine people

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

