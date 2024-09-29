Russians shell Nikopol with artillery: a woman is wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 85900 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139901 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144278 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112115 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174239 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111534 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 39463 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 113656 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113656 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 59559 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 59559 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 65933 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183873 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201572 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 190441 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190441 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 142763 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142763 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142693 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138729 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138729 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155571 views
Russians shell Nikopol with artillery: a woman is wounded

Russians shell Nikopol with artillery: a woman is wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35533 views

Occupants shelled Nikopol with artillery, wounding a 69-year-old woman. The victim received an acubarotrauma and shrapnel wound, her condition is assessed as moderate.

On Sunday evening, September 29, the occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol in the Dnipro region and wounded a woman. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

The enemy is not resting. He fired more than half a dozen artillery shells at Nikopol again. A 69-year-old woman was injured as a result. She has an acubarotrauma and a shrapnel wound,

- Lysak said.

Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. She will remain in the hospital for the time being.

Recall

As previously reported by Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, the occupiers are training FPV drone pilots at ZNPP, using Nikopol as a training ground. Russia is using ZNPP as a cover, and the pilots are terrorizing the civilian population of the Ukrainian city.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

