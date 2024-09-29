Russians shell Nikopol with artillery: a woman is wounded

On Sunday evening, September 29, the occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol in the Dnipro region and wounded a woman. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

The enemy is not resting. He fired more than half a dozen artillery shells at Nikopol again. A 69-year-old woman was injured as a result. She has an acubarotrauma and a shrapnel wound, - Lysak said.

Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. She will remain in the hospital for the time being.

Recall

As previously reported by Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, the occupiers are training FPV drone pilots at ZNPP, using Nikopol as a training ground. Russia is using ZNPP as a cover, and the pilots are terrorizing the civilian population of the Ukrainian city.