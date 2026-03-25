While Russian propaganda invents fakes about Ukraine allegedly "selling Western weapons to a Mexican cartel," real cases are emerging that may indicate a "Russian trace" in the illegal supply of weapons to cartels. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the CPD, materials of a case against a Bulgarian citizen accused of arms trafficking have been published in the USA. According to the investigation, he, together with an international group, tried to establish the supply of heavy weapons to the Mexican cartel "Jalisco New Generation."

This refers to a scheme by which criminal structures could receive automatic weapons, grenade launchers, anti-aircraft systems, and other types of weapons worth tens of millions of euros.

In this case, it is noteworthy that the accused is connected to Viktor Bout - a Russian businessman convicted in the United States for illegal arms trafficking and support for terrorism. He is one of the most famous players in the global "black market" of weapons.

This situation contains a sad irony for Russian fake-makers: in every high-profile false accusation against Ukraine, the Russians risk exposing themselves - noted the CPD.

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