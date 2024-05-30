Russians hit Kharkiv at night, 7 injured

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 28049 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242747 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172580 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164156 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112992 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51057 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70485 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109168 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42507 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 76097 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242748 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221507 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207936 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233894 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220936 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 28069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21765 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27492 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109168 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112243 views
Russians hit Kharkiv at night, 7 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34387 views

A Russian rocket attack on two locations in the city of Kharkiv resulted in partial destruction of a two-story administrative building and injury to 7 people.

Enemy rocket attacks on two locations in the city of Kharkiv at night led to the partial destruction of the two-story administrative building of the KP and the injury of 7 people, said on Thursday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

02:05, Kharkiv city. There was a rocket attack on 2 locations. Hit a two-story administrative building of the checkpoint, resulting in partial destruction followed by a fire. 6 women and 1 man were slightly injured

- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

According to of the GUNP in the Kharkiv region, in Kharkiv at night, the Russian military hit the building of a civilian infrastructure facility with a missile from an S-300 air defense system, as a result of enemy shelling, residential buildings were damaged.

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were also recorded:

  • 2:24, Kharkiv district, Malaya Danilovka village. Two places where rockets hit on the territory of an educational institution, as a result of which the building of an equestrian sports club was destroyed. The hostel building was also partially destroyed. 
  • 19:30, Kupyansky district, Kurilovka village. A private house, garage and fence were damaged due to the shelling.
  • 16:15, Kharkiv district, Russkaya Lozovaya village. As a result of enemy shelling of the village of KAB , 7 private houses, a garage, and a car were damaged. A man was injured.
  • 12:17, Kupyansky district, Kolesnikovka village. As a result of the shelling, a house and an outbuilding burned down. A woman was injured.
  • 10:30, Chuguevsky district, village of bely Kolodez. As a result of the shelling, a private house, fence and garage were damaged.

According to the chairman of the RMA, a total of 11,293 people were evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, Bogodukhov districts.

"There were seven military clashes with Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction. Four attacks were repelled in the areas of the village of Liptsy and the city of Volchansk. in the latter, fighting continues, and the enemy attack continues near the village of Staritsa. The situation is under control," Sinegubov said.

"In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy tried 13 times to oust our units from their positions. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovsk, Novoegorovka, Druzhbyovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Andreevka and Nevsky. No losses of positions were allowed. Currently, fighting continues in four locations near Petropavlovsk, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Druzhelovka and Nevsky," said the chairman of the RMA.

Russia's strike on the "epicenter" in Kharkiv: search operations completed29.05.24, 18:16 • 19713 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
