Russians hit Kharkiv at night, 7 injured

Enemy rocket attacks on two locations in the city of Kharkiv at night led to the partial destruction of the two-story administrative building of the KP and the injury of 7 people, said on Thursday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

02:05, Kharkiv city. There was a rocket attack on 2 locations. Hit a two-story administrative building of the checkpoint, resulting in partial destruction followed by a fire. 6 women and 1 man were slightly injured - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

According to of the GUNP in the Kharkiv region, in Kharkiv at night, the Russian military hit the building of a civilian infrastructure facility with a missile from an S-300 air defense system, as a result of enemy shelling, residential buildings were damaged.

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were also recorded:

2:24, Kharkiv district, Malaya Danilovka village. Two places where rockets hit on the territory of an educational institution, as a result of which the building of an equestrian sports club was destroyed. The hostel building was also partially destroyed.

19:30, Kupyansky district, Kurilovka village. A private house, garage and fence were damaged due to the shelling.

16:15, Kharkiv district, Russkaya Lozovaya village. As a result of enemy shelling of the village of KAB , 7 private houses, a garage, and a car were damaged. A man was injured.

12:17, Kupyansky district, Kolesnikovka village. As a result of the shelling, a house and an outbuilding burned down. A woman was injured.

10:30, Chuguevsky district, village of bely Kolodez. As a result of the shelling, a private house, fence and garage were damaged.

According to the chairman of the RMA, a total of 11,293 people were evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, Bogodukhov districts.

"There were seven military clashes with Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction. Four attacks were repelled in the areas of the village of Liptsy and the city of Volchansk. in the latter, fighting continues, and the enemy attack continues near the village of Staritsa. The situation is under control," Sinegubov said.

"In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy tried 13 times to oust our units from their positions. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovsk, Novoegorovka, Druzhbyovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Andreevka and Nevsky. No losses of positions were allowed. Currently, fighting continues in four locations near Petropavlovsk, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Druzhelovka and Nevsky," said the chairman of the RMA.

Russia's strike on the "epicenter" in Kharkiv: search operations completed