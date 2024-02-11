Russians built a 30-kilometer defense line of railroad cars in Donbas

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 95724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124288 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127014 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272282 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166948 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148680 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241539 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104151 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 92155 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 66883 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 63305 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 75406 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241539 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238228 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124288 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102318 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102598 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119471 views
Russians built a 30-kilometer defense line of railroad cars in Donbas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33562 views

Russians built a 30-kilometer-long defense line using more than 2,100 railroad cars along a railroad branch in the occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The invaders have built a kind of defensive line of railroad cars in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The length of this line is about 30 kilometers. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the continuous structure stretches for 30 kilometers along a branch line from the railway station in Olenivka to Volnovakha and has about 2,100 cars of various types. The Russians began building this structure in July 2023, using railcars stolen from the occupied territories.

This is a very specific engineering structure, the effectiveness of which is difficult to assess. The idea is clear: an obstacle to the advance of the Defense Forces. It can be considered as a separate line of defense, as it is extremely difficult to damage, move or blow up a 30-kilometer-long mass of metal, and it is impossible to move equipment through such an obstacle without breaking through a corridor,

- DeepState explained.
Image

Recall

The General Staff reported that Russian troops opened fire 66 times in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors and 17 times in the Bakhmut sector over the past day, with a total of 95 combat engagements along the entire frontline.

Olga Rozgon

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volnovakhaVolnovakha
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising