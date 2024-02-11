Russians built a 30-kilometer defense line of railroad cars in Donbas

The invaders have built a kind of defensive line of railroad cars in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The length of this line is about 30 kilometers. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

It is noted that the continuous structure stretches for 30 kilometers along a branch line from the railway station in Olenivka to Volnovakha and has about 2,100 cars of various types. The Russians began building this structure in July 2023, using railcars stolen from the occupied territories.

This is a very specific engineering structure, the effectiveness of which is difficult to assess. The idea is clear: an obstacle to the advance of the Defense Forces. It can be considered as a separate line of defense, as it is extremely difficult to damage, move or blow up a 30-kilometer-long mass of metal, and it is impossible to move equipment through such an obstacle without breaking through a corridor, - DeepState explained.

