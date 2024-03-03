Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 10 times: there is a victim

During the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. One casualty was reported, and there were also damages. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Artillery shelling and kamikaze drones. Today, Nikopol district has survived 11 enemy attacks. The Russians fired at the district center. And also at Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities. There is a victim in the latter. It is a 51-year-old woman. She will be treated at home - wrote Lysak.

According to him, 13 private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged as a result of enemy attacks. Another 2 were destroyed. A car and three trucks were also damaged.

The enemy also hit a power line.

The rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region was quiet, Lysak said.

Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts