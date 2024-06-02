Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 12 times during the day: Infrastructure Facility damaged

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 25967 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95038 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147482 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172545 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164127 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50192 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 69488 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108966 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 41389 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 74779 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242532 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221368 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 207801 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 233768 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220818 views
06:49 PM • 25987 views
05:32 PM • 21175 views
04:47 PM • 26874 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108968 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112189 views
Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 12 times during the day: Infrastructure Facility damaged

Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 12 times during the day: Infrastructure Facility damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 46720 views

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol District 12 times during the day, damaging an infrastructure facility with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

during the day, the Russians attacked the Nikopol District of the Dnipropetrovsk region twice with heavy artillery, and launched kamikaze drones ten more times. This is reported by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

12 enemy attacks two of them are heavy artillery attacks and 10 more uses of kamikaze drones. During the day Nikopol region was under enemy fire,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that in addition to the district center, the invaders also hit the settlements of Chervonogrigorevskaya, Marganetskaya, Mirovskaya, Pokrovskaya rural communities. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Recall

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Russian attack drones during a night attack using cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Crimea and Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
marhanetsMarhanets
krymCrimea
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
Contact us about advertising