Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 12 times during the day: Infrastructure Facility damaged

during the day, the Russians attacked the Nikopol District of the Dnipropetrovsk region twice with heavy artillery, and launched kamikaze drones ten more times. This is reported by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

12 enemy attacks two of them are heavy artillery attacks and 10 more uses of kamikaze drones. During the day Nikopol region was under enemy fire, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that in addition to the district center, the invaders also hit the settlements of Chervonogrigorevskaya, Marganetskaya, Mirovskaya, Pokrovskaya rural communities. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Recall

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Russian attack drones during a night attack using cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Crimea and Russia.