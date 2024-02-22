$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40735 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158664 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332294 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272739 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238752 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253348 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159448 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the Liman-Kupyansk area and reach the Siverskyi Donets River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61025 views

Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the Limansko-Kupyansk area and reach the Siversky Donets River, while Ukrainian troops continue to resist their attempts.

Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the Liman-Kupyansk area and reach the Siverskyi Donets River

The invaders are unsuccessfully trying to capture Sinkivka, gathering their reserves near the Black Stallion River, and are also trying to reach the Siversky Donets River to take up defense along its border and restore their previously lost position. This was reported by Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia military unit, on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, Russian troops continue to put pressure in the area of Synkivka, but without success. The area near the Chornyi Zherebets river and the Torsky ledge remains a difficult place.

Near the Black Stallion River, the Torsky Ledge, and the village of Terny, the enemy is gathering its reserves and trying to intensify its offensive in order to consolidate this barrier and further develop its offensive

- Yevlash said.

In the Bakhmut sector, according to the head of the press service of the "Khortytsia" military unit,  intense fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.

As for Chasovyi Yar, the enemy is launching frontal attacks, trying to outflank them in the area of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka, using artillery, MLRS, aviation, Su-34, tanks and drones

- Yevlash said.

In the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, the enemy is trying to reach the Siversky Donets River and take up defensive positions along the river's border, the Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman said.

Of course, any barrier line helps the enemy to maintain the defense, so he tries to restore the lost position.

- Yevlash added.

Recall

Over the past day, in fierce fighting in the Limansko-Kupyansk sector , Ukrainian troops destroyed 138 units of Russian weapons and military equipment, and neutralized 97 enemy drones.

The SBU documented that Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean missiles into Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

