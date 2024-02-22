Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the Liman-Kupyansk area and reach the Siverskyi Donets River

The invaders are unsuccessfully trying to capture Sinkivka, gathering their reserves near the Black Stallion River, and are also trying to reach the Siversky Donets River to take up defense along its border and restore their previously lost position. This was reported by Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia military unit, on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, Russian troops continue to put pressure in the area of Synkivka, but without success. The area near the Chornyi Zherebets river and the Torsky ledge remains a difficult place.

Near the Black Stallion River, the Torsky Ledge, and the village of Terny, the enemy is gathering its reserves and trying to intensify its offensive in order to consolidate this barrier and further develop its offensive - Yevlash said.

In the Bakhmut sector, according to the head of the press service of the "Khortytsia" military unit, intense fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.

As for Chasovyi Yar, the enemy is launching frontal attacks, trying to outflank them in the area of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka, using artillery, MLRS, aviation, Su-34, tanks and drones - Yevlash said.

In the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, the enemy is trying to reach the Siversky Donets River and take up defensive positions along the river's border, the Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman said.

Of course, any barrier line helps the enemy to maintain the defense, so he tries to restore the lost position. - Yevlash added.

Recall

Over the past day, in fierce fighting in the Limansko-Kupyansk sector , Ukrainian troops destroyed 138 units of Russian weapons and military equipment, and neutralized 97 enemy drones.

The SBU documented that Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean missiles into Ukraine.

