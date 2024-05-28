Russian strike on Kharkiv on May 27: number of injured rises to 13

The number of injured caused by the Russian attack on Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on May 27 increased to 13 people, one person was killed. The enemy also shelled 4 districts of the Kharkiv region the day before, injuring 4 more people. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

16:15 Kharkiv city. A non-residential building of a private enterprise and a car were damaged as a result of enemy air shelling by DT-30. The building of the art college, shops, etc. were also damaged. A woman was killed. 13 people were wounded - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, hostile attacks were recorded yesterday:

23:05, Borova village, Izium district. The shelling damaged the houses and 2 outbuildings. One man was injured.

village, Izium district. The shelling damaged the houses and 2 outbuildings. One man was injured. 19:50, village Zemlianky , Chuhuiv district. Two men were wounded as a result of a drone attack.

, Chuhuiv district. Two men were wounded as a result of a drone attack. 11:00, village Lyptsi , Kharkiv district. Five apartment buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB.

, Kharkiv district. Five apartment buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 09:20, village Martove , Chuhuiv district. 4 houses were damaged. A woman was injured.

, Chuhuiv district. 4 houses were damaged. A woman was injured. 09:09, Novoosynove village, Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling a house and an outbuilding and a house were burning.

According to Sinegubov, a total of 11,199 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

"There were 10 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Six enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Lypky, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Fighting continues near Starytsia and Tykhyne. The situation is under control, our soldiers are active, inflicting losses on the enemy," said Synehubov.

"In the Kupyansk sector, seven attacks by Russian proxies were repelled in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. In one of the areas, the enemy had partial success. In addition, two battles continue near Myasozharivka. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing," noted the head of the RMA.

