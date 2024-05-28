Russian strike on Kharkiv on May 27: number of injured rises to 13

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 25555 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 94837 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164123 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221338 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50027 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 69295 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108925 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 41171 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 74533 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221338 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233740 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220789 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 25555 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21018 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26726 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108925 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112175 views
Actual
Russian strike on Kharkiv on May 27: number of injured rises to 13

Russian strike on Kharkiv on May 27: number of injured rises to 13

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21920 views

On May 27, a Russian strike on Kharkiv killed 1 person and injured 13 others, and 4 more people were injured in shelling of 4 districts of Kharkiv region.

The number of injured caused by the Russian attack on Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on May 27 increased to 13 people, one person was killed. The enemy also shelled 4 districts of the Kharkiv region the day before, injuring 4 more people. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

16:15 Kharkiv city. A non-residential building of a private enterprise and a car were damaged as a result of enemy air shelling by DT-30. The building of the art college, shops, etc. were also damaged. A woman was killed. 13 people were wounded

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, hostile attacks were recorded yesterday:

  • 23:05, Borova village, Izium district. The shelling damaged the houses and 2 outbuildings. One man was injured. 
  • 19:50, village Zemlianky, Chuhuiv district. Two men were wounded as a result of a drone attack. 
  • 11:00, village Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. Five apartment buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 
  • 09:20, village Martove, Chuhuiv district. 4 houses were damaged. A woman was injured. 
  • 09:09, Novoosynove village, Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling a house and an outbuilding and a house were burning.

According to Sinegubov, a total of 11,199 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

"There were 10 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Six enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Lypky, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Fighting continues near Starytsia and Tykhyne. The situation is under control, our soldiers are active, inflicting losses on the enemy," said Synehubov.

"In the Kupyansk sector, seven attacks by Russian proxies were repelled in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. In one of the areas, the enemy had partial success. In addition, two battles continue near Myasozharivka. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing," noted the head of the RMA.

120 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff28.05.24, 08:42 • 20850 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
telegramTelegram
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising