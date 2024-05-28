120 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53098 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170219 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162893 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147413 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112891 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55484 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38186 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 51515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106694 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102316 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217241 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203878 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102316 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106694 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157578 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160215 views
Actual
120 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

120 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20847 views

Over the last day, 120 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovske and Vremivske sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled 28 and 17 attacks respectively.

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 28 occupants' attacks, and in the Vremivsk sector, where 17 attacks were repelled. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A total of 120 combat engagements were registered over the last day. Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 62 air strikes, including 93 combat aircraft, over 3 thousand attacks, including 138 using multiple rocket launchers," Kovalev said.

According to him, the situation is as follows in terms of directions:

Russian occupants continue offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. A total of 10 combat engagements took place in this sector. The fighting took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Staritsa, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled nine attacks by Russian occupants in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske.

At the Lyman direction, Russian occupants made 5 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Vyymka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Sokil, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to drive the Defense Forces units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy continues to hold back in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense nine times.

On the Vremivka direction, the enemy made 17 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops near the settlements of Rozdolne, Vodyane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Orikhiv sector near Robotyne.

At the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian occupants are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The occupants conducted 11 unsuccessful attacks.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 503,800 people, 7692 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising