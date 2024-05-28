120 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 28 occupants' attacks, and in the Vremivsk sector, where 17 attacks were repelled. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A total of 120 combat engagements were registered over the last day. Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 62 air strikes, including 93 combat aircraft, over 3 thousand attacks, including 138 using multiple rocket launchers," Kovalev said.

According to him, the situation is as follows in terms of directions:

Russian occupants continue offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. A total of 10 combat engagements took place in this sector. The fighting took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Staritsa, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled nine attacks by Russian occupants in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske.

At the Lyman direction, Russian occupants made 5 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Vyymka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Sokil, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to drive the Defense Forces units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy continues to hold back in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense nine times.

On the Vremivka direction, the enemy made 17 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops near the settlements of Rozdolne, Vodyane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Orikhiv sector near Robotyne.

At the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian occupants are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The occupants conducted 11 unsuccessful attacks.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 503,800 people, 7692 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.