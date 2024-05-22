Russian strike on Chuguev: the number of victims increased to 7

As a result of the enemy shelling of the city of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region, seven people have already been injured - it became known about two more wounded, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Wednesday .

The number of victims in Chuguev increased to 7. a 41-year-old woman was hospitalized. A 42-year-old woman also asked for help. Both are in average condition - Sinegubov indicated in Telegram.

Addition

Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuguev, and a kindergarten was damaged.

Previously, it was known about five victims in Chuguev. Of these, 4 injured people were taken to medical institutions. Among the victims are a 28-year-old man and women aged 22, 55, 65, 77.