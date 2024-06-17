Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the DPRK, signing of a partnership agreement is possible

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is to visit North Korea on Tuesday for talks with leader Kim Jong Un. Russian media hint at a possible signing of a "strategic partnership" agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Washington Post and Les Echos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. According to the Russian media, the Kremlin plans to sign "important documents" with the DPRK; they also talk about a "strategic partnership." This was stated by Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov. It is indicated that both Putin and Kim Jong-un will make "statements to the press.

Putin's trip will be a response to Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia's Far East in September 23.

The two leaders have gotten closer in recent years, but their moves have not yet confirmed a long-term alliance.

There is too much mutual distrust between the two countries. The current improvement in their relations is due to situational circumstances - said Andrey Lankov, a researcher of Russian-North Korean relations and a professor at Seoul University.

The United States has previously stated that North Korea is sending "equipment and ammunition" to Russia to replenish its stockpile for the war in Ukraine. It is believed that North Korea has a large stockpile of obsolete artillery shells and missiles that would be compatible with Soviet and Russian weapons systems used in Ukraine. Since September last year, North Korea is believed to have exported about 5 million rounds of ammunition to Russia. In addition, Russia also needs labor, which North Korea can provide.

Recently, Russia has used its veto power in the UN Security Council to neutralize the long-standing sanctions regime aimed at deterring and slowing down Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal development. Analysts say that Russia may provide various forms of technological assistance to North Korea.

A recent report by a Swedish think tank, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said North Korea may have enough fissile material for 90 nuclear weapons and could have 50 nuclear warheads. This is a "significant" increase compared to 2023, the Washington Post writes.

