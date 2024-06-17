Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the DPRK, signing of a partnership agreement is possible

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15331 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 144337 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155412 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244616 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370803 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183245 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 144186 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 122697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141708 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155310 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11557 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12830 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16966 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18179 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32889 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the DPRK, signing of a partnership agreement is possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35092 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with leader Kim Jong-un, with the possibility of signing a "strategic partnership" agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the DPRK, signing of a partnership agreement is possible

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is to visit North Korea on Tuesday for talks with leader Kim Jong Un. Russian media hint at a possible signing of a "strategic partnership" agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Washington Post and Les Echos.

Details

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. According to the Russian media, the Kremlin plans to sign "important documents" with the DPRK; they also talk about a "strategic partnership." This was stated by Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov. It is indicated that both Putin and Kim Jong-un will make "statements to the press.

Putin's trip will be a response to Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia's Far East in September 23.

The two leaders have gotten closer in recent years, but their moves have not yet confirmed a long-term alliance.

There is too much mutual distrust between the two countries. The current improvement in their relations is due to situational circumstances

- said Andrey Lankov, a researcher of Russian-North Korean relations and a professor at Seoul University.

The United States has previously stated that North Korea is sending "equipment and ammunition" to Russia to replenish its stockpile for the war in Ukraine. It is believed that North Korea has a large stockpile of obsolete artillery shells and missiles that would be compatible with Soviet and Russian weapons systems used in Ukraine. Since September last year, North Korea is believed to have exported about 5 million rounds of ammunition to Russia. In addition, Russia also needs labor, which North Korea can provide.

Recently, Russia has used its veto power in the UN Security Council to neutralize the long-standing sanctions regime aimed at deterring and slowing down Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal development. Analysts say that Russia may provide various forms of technological assistance to North Korea.

A recent report by a Swedish think tank, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said North Korea may have enough fissile material for 90 nuclear weapons and could have 50 nuclear warheads. This is a "significant" increase compared to 2023, the Washington Post writes.

Recall

[UNN reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may order the use of nuclear tactical weaponsif his army is defeated in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with The Times by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko  

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
The Times
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Washington Post
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91