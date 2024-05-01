Russian missile attack damages Ukrainian Ombudsman's office in Odesa

In Odesa, a Russian missile attack damaged the office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As a result of Russian attacks on the city of Odesa, the office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights was damaged. Fortunately, there were no employees or applicants in the building at the time, so no one was injured. - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

However, he said, it will take time to receive visitors and resume work. "We are already working to eliminate all the consequences of the shelling," he said.

"This is the fourth Mission to be destroyed by Russians. Before that, it happened in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Kherson," said the Ombudsman

Evlash on Russia's night attack on Odesa: Russia used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles