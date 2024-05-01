Evlash on Russia's night attack on Odesa: Russia used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91022 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109330 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155974 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251934 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165727 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148379 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38548 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 72849 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 40870 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 33940 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66506 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251935 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226724 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212694 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238411 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225144 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91038 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66506 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 72849 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113251 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114136 views
Evlash on Russia's night attack on Odesa: Russia used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles

Evlash on Russia's night attack on Odesa: Russia used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21456 views

Russian troops fired three Iskander-M ballistic missiles at densely populated areas of Odesa at night, causing casualties.

Russian troops attacked densely populated areas of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles at night. This was reported by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN correspondent reports.

As we can see, the enemy has now chosen Odesa as its key target. Previously, it has been attacking Kharkiv, among other places. Now it has attacked densely populated areas of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. As a result, there are dead and injured people

- Yevlash said.

Damaged houses and broken windows: the mayor's office showed the consequences of the russian attack on Odesa01.05.24, 03:38 • 26270 views

Addendum

Earlier, the head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, reported that Russian troops had struck Odesa with ballistic missiles at night. At least three people were killed and three wounded.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarUNN-Odesa
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

