Evlash on Russia's night attack on Odesa: Russia used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles

Russian troops attacked densely populated areas of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles at night. This was reported by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN correspondent reports.

As we can see, the enemy has now chosen Odesa as its key target. Previously, it has been attacking Kharkiv, among other places. Now it has attacked densely populated areas of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. As a result, there are dead and injured people - Yevlash said.

Addendum

Earlier, the head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, reported that Russian troops had struck Odesa with ballistic missiles at night. At least three people were killed and three wounded.