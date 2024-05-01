Damaged houses and broken windows: the mayor's office showed the consequences of the russian attack on Odesa

A rocket attack on Odesa on the night of May 1 damaged residential buildings. Three people were killed and at least three wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Details

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy's night attack. Windows and doors were smashed - Trukhanov said.

According to him, in Odesa in the morning, the Operational Headquarters of the district administration will start working at the place of "arrival".

The city authorities emphasize that in the coming days, which are "sacred dates" for the russian federation, citizens should respond as quickly as possible to air raid alarms and move to safe places.

Trukhanov also showed a video of the aftermath of a nighttime missile attack on the city.

Recall

The head of the Odesa RMA said that russian troops struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing three people and injuring three others, as well as damaging civilian infrastructure.