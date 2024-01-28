Russian military shell Nikopol region three times with artillery

On the evening of January 27, the Russian military fired three times at Nikopol district with heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Nikopol and Marhanets community came under fire. The Russian army sent more than a dozen shells. No one was killed or wounded.

Recall

In the afternoon of January 27, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with 12 kamikaze drones and artillery. A 61-year-old man was injured as a result of the attacks. He will be treated at home.

Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets community with heavy artillery