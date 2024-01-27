Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets community with heavy artillery

On the night of January 27, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the consequences of the attacks are being investigated. No one was killed or wounded.

Last night, the aggressor targeted the Nikopol region. First, they hit Nikopol itself with heavy artillery. Then it hit Marhanets with heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured the statement reads.

