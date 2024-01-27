Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets community with heavy artillery
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian cities of Nikopol and Marhanets with heavy artillery on the night of January 27. No casualties were reported, but damage is still being assessed.
On the night of January 27, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, the consequences of the attacks are being investigated. No one was killed or wounded.
Last night, the aggressor targeted the Nikopol region. First, they hit Nikopol itself with heavy artillery. Then it hit Marhanets with heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured
