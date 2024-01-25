Russian army shells Nikopol district: six houses and communications damaged

Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovs'k region was once again shelled by the Russian military. The invaders fired more than a dozen shells. As a result, six private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

This morning was a busy one for the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. And in the afternoon, it was flying into the district center. The occupants were firing from heavy artillery. In total, they fired more than a dozen shells. Six private houses were damaged. - Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the JFO, both the power line and the gas pipeline were cut due to enemy attacks.

It is noted that the shelling took place without casualties.

In other districts of the region, the day passed without any attacks.

Recall

The day before, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and nearby settlements three times overnight , damaging educational and medical facilities. No casualties were reported.