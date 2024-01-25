ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Russian army shells Nikopol district: six houses and communications damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26156 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region again, damaging six private houses, cutting power lines and a gas pipeline. Despite the massive artillery fire, there were no casualties.

Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovs'k region was once again shelled by the Russian military. The invaders fired more than a dozen shells. As a result, six private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

This morning was a busy one for the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. And in the afternoon, it was flying into the district center. The occupants were firing from heavy artillery. In total, they fired more than a dozen shells. Six private houses were damaged.

- Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the JFO, both the power line and the gas pipeline were cut due to enemy attacks.

It is noted that the shelling took place without casualties.

In other districts of the region, the day passed without any attacks.

Recall

The day before, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and nearby settlements three times overnight , damaging educational and medical facilities. No casualties were reported.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

