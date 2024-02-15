ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russian "military commanders" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov: what does "Caesar Kunikov" have to do with it

Russian "military commanders" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov: what does "Caesar Kunikov" have to do with it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23191 views

Russian "z-military" sources report that the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, has been dismissed from his post. This is likely to have happened after the attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov on February 14.

In the Russian Federation, "z-warriors" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

"z-warlords write that under him (Viktor Sokolov - ed.), "about 20% of the Black Sea Fleet was allegedly lost." He also allegedly forbade "the installation of non-standard devices and installations on the ship ... and other technological products from the 21st century," the report says.

Russian reports also suggest that Sokolov was removed after the attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov on February 14.

It is alleged that instead of Sokolov, his former deputy, Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk will be in charge of the Black Sea Fleet, notes Astra.

British Intelligence Assesses the Consequences of the Elimination of the Russian Landing Ship Caesar Kunikov

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov and emphasized that "step by step we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising