Russian "military commanders" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov: what does "Caesar Kunikov" have to do with it

In the Russian Federation, "z-warriors" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

"z-warlords write that under him (Viktor Sokolov - ed.), "about 20% of the Black Sea Fleet was allegedly lost." He also allegedly forbade "the installation of non-standard devices and installations on the ship ... and other technological products from the 21st century," the report says.

Russian reports also suggest that Sokolov was removed after the attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov on February 14.

It is alleged that instead of Sokolov, his former deputy, Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk will be in charge of the Black Sea Fleet, notes Astra.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov and emphasized that "step by step we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects.