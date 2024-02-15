British Intelligence Assesses the Consequences of the Elimination of the Russian Landing Ship Caesar Kunikov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

British Intelligence Assesses the Consequences of the Elimination of the Russian Landing Ship Caesar Kunikov

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to British intelligence, the sinking of the Russian amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov will further reduce Russia's limited naval resources in the Black Sea and make its logistics chain vulnerable to new Ukrainian attacks.

The destruction of the large Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov is likely to further reduce Russia's already limited resources in the Black Sea and leave the logistics chain of the Russian Black Sea Fleet vulnerable to new attacks, according to a new intelligence-based report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, on February 14, Ukraine carried out a successful attack on the Russian amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, almost certainly leading to its sinking.  The British Ministry of Defense emphasizes that three of the ten Ropukha-class ships have already been destroyed by Ukrainian strikes.

According to British intelligence, the Russian army had high hopes for this vessel to provide logistical support for the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Russian war in Ukraine.

The loss of the ship will almost certainly lead to a further reduction in Russia's limited resources in the Black Sea and leave the Black Sea Fleet's logistics chain vulnerable to additional attacks

- reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov will also lead to a further reduction in reserves to support logistics transportation between the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula. 

Ukraine's ingenuity has most likely prevented Russia from operating freely in the western part of the Black Sea and allowed Ukraine to seize the initiative at sea from Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov and emphasized that "step by step we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist facilities. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

