British Intelligence Assesses the Consequences of the Elimination of the Russian Landing Ship Caesar Kunikov

The destruction of the large Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov is likely to further reduce Russia's already limited resources in the Black Sea and leave the logistics chain of the Russian Black Sea Fleet vulnerable to new attacks, according to a new intelligence-based report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, on February 14, Ukraine carried out a successful attack on the Russian amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, almost certainly leading to its sinking. The British Ministry of Defense emphasizes that three of the ten Ropukha-class ships have already been destroyed by Ukrainian strikes.

According to British intelligence, the Russian army had high hopes for this vessel to provide logistical support for the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Russian war in Ukraine.

The loss of the ship will almost certainly lead to a further reduction in Russia's limited resources in the Black Sea and leave the Black Sea Fleet's logistics chain vulnerable to additional attacks - reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov will also lead to a further reduction in reserves to support logistics transportation between the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine's ingenuity has most likely prevented Russia from operating freely in the western part of the Black Sea and allowed Ukraine to seize the initiative at sea from Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov and emphasized that "step by step we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist facilities.