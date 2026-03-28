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Russian drone kills pensioner, injures two men in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

A 75-year-old man died in the Zno-Novhorod community due to the detonation of an enemy drone. Two other men on a motorcycle were injured in the UAV attack.

Russian drone kills pensioner, injures two men in Sumy region

As a result of a Russian attack on the border areas of Sumy region on March 28, a 75-year-old man died in the Zno-Novhorod community. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the enemy drone detonated at the moment when the man approached it on the highway - he sustained injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, in the Velykopysarivka community, an enemy drone hit two men who were riding a motorcycle.

A 40-year-old and a 49-year-old man were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance

- the post reads.

Recall

On the morning of March 28, Russian artillery struck a residential building in the Zno-Novhorod community of Sumy region. A young girl died, and her six-year-old sister sustained severe injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast