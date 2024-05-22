Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: three "Shaheds" were shot down at night, infrastructure was hit by shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine with artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging infrastructure and power lines, but there were no reports of casualties.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three Shahed attack drones were shot down at night, Russian troops attacked Nikopol region with artillery and drones, damaging infrastructure and power lines, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.
At night, 3 Shaheds were destroyed over the region. They were eliminated in the Dnipro, Pavlograd and Kryvyi Rih districts,
Details
Attacks on the Nikopol region did not stop. Since the evening, the invaders have shelled the area three times with artillery. There were the same number of kamikaze drone strikes. the aggressor hit Nikopol itself, Pokrovskaya, Chervonogrigorevskaya and Marganetskaya communities. an Infrastructure Facility and a power line were damaged. there were no fatalities or injuries, Lysak added.
