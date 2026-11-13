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Russian attack on Odesa claims the lives of two people, with others injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Russia attacked Odesa in the morning of November 13. A building was destroyed, 11 cars were damaged, two people were killed, and five others were injured.

Russian attack on Odesa claims the lives of two people, with others injured

Russia attacked Odesa on the morning of November 13, leaving people dead and injured. This was reported by Odesa Regional State Administration Head Oleh Kiper and the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region, UNN writes.

The death toll from the attack on Odesa has risen to two. Five more people were injured and hospitalized

- Kiper reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, the strike damaged a one-story private residential building, which caught fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze.

At another address, a strike was recorded in an open area, damaging 11 passenger cars.

"Unfortunately, this attack claimed the lives of 2 people. According to preliminary information, 5 more people were injured," the State Emergency Service confirmed.

State Emergency Service psychologists were working at the scene.

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 117 drones — how many were destroyed13.11.26, 08:14 • 1360 views

Julia Shramko

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