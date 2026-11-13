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Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 117 drones — how many were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

On the night of November 13, Russia launched 117 drones at Ukraine, including 63 jet-powered Shaheds. Air defense shot down or suppressed 80 UAVs.

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 117 drones — how many were destroyed

Russia struck Ukraine with 117 drones during the night of November 13. 80 of them were shot down or suppressed, including up to 62% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

What Russia struck with and from where

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of November 13 (starting at 18:00 on November 12), the enemy attacked with 117 Shahed-type attack UAVs (63 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (39 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Several attack drones are still in the air; combat operations continue.

Hits by the enemy's air-attack weapons were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the falling of downed drones (debris) at 10 locations.

Russia lost another 2,590 military personnel during the day of the war in Ukraine13.11.26, 07:37 • 2138 views

Julia Shramko

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