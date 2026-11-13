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Russia lost another 2,590 military personnel during the day of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

On November 12, Russian forces lost 2,590 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,618,920 people.

Russia lost another 2,590 military personnel during the day of the war in Ukraine

Over the course of November 12, the enemy lost 2,590 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,618,920 people as of November 13.

Reminder

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.

2027 could be the last year of the war - Kovalenko08.11.26, 04:20 • 10202 views

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