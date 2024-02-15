Russian attack on Lviv: one of the missiles hit the ground near residential buildings - OVA

During an enemy attack on Lviv this morning , a rocket hit the ground near residential buildings, damaging windows in high-rise buildings and the employment center, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the morning attack, the rocket also hit the ground, near residential buildings on Naukova Street. Windows in five- and nine-story buildings where people live and windows in the employment center were damaged," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Recall

It was reportedthat as a result of the attack, Russian Federation recorded a hit on an infrastructure facility in Lviv.

