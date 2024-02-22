Russian army lost almost 400 servicemen in Liman-Kupyansk sector over 24 hours, including 5 who joined the exchange fund

138 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to neutralize high-tech electronic warfare and disrupt 97 occupiers' drones. This was reported by the head of the press service of the eastern group of troops Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

Fierce fighting is taking place in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit. (...) 11 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy lost 398 occupants killed and wounded, and 5 more replenished the exchange fund - Yevlash said.

According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, Russian invaders lost 138 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Liman-Kupyansk sector.

The damage included 6 armored personnel carriers, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 10 cannons of various types, 15 more vehicles, and 1 "Arrow-10" air defense system. ," the official said.

In addition, according to the spokesperson, the past day was fruitful in terms of impressions of high-tech weapons from Russia.

"The Judoist and Strizh electronic warfare devices, the latter being more trench-based and designed to suppress our drones, have a range of 1.5 km and are characterized by the fact that the operator abruptly loses the image and control of the drone. ," Yevlash said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed or disrupted 97 drones of the Russian Federation - these are Orlan, Lancet and others.

The Russian occupiers are trying to attack, among other things, near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv regionand. However, they are in the most disadvantageous position there. Defense forces occupy the dominant heights.

The Russian occupiers cannot conduct large-scale operations now, so they choose to conduct them point by point - where they see their expediency. At the moment, the bridgehead near the so-called Torsky ledge is key for Russia, as there is the Black Stallion River, which is a barrier line and will be easier to hold the defense along.

