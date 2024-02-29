russian army drops bomb on village in Donetsk region: three people wounded

This afternoon, russian occupation forces conducted an air strike on the village of Shcherbynivka, Bakhmut district. At least three people were wounded in the attack. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

On February 29, 2024, at 16:50, the Russian army conducted an air strike, allegedly using a FAB-250, on the village of Shcherbynivtsi, Bakhmut district - the department summarized.

An enemy aerial bomb hit a private residential building, destroying it to the ground. Three citizens were injured by the debris and blast wave on the territory of nearby households.

In particular, a 63-year-old woman who was in the house during the shelling was hospitalized with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion and heart attack.

In addition, her 65-year-old husband and their 76-year-old neighbor, who were on the street, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement officers summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that the russian air strike damaged at least 10 neighboring houses and outbuildings.

Prosecutors are currently taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

Today, on February 29, the Russian army once again attacked the villages of Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region. As a result of enemy shelling , a 63-year-old man was wounded.