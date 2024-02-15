Russian army attacks Donetsk region 21 times, launches air strike on Avdiivka - police

Russian troops conducted 21 attacks on civilians in Donetsk region over the last day, 17 settlements in the region, including Avdiivka, were attacked, the National Police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

"8 dead and 13 wounded in 24 hours. The occupation forces struck 21 times at civilians. 17 settlements were attacked," the statement said.

As noted, 37 civilian objects were damaged - 24 residential buildings, a hospital, shops, a pharmacy, cars, a garage, and critical infrastructure.

According to the police, Selidove suffered two rocket attacks during the day. "Russia struck first last night at a hospital, killing three people - two women and a child - and wounding six, including an infant. Last night, a missile hit a religious facility, damaging at least 12 residential buildings," the statement said.

"Novohrodivka also withstood a double blow. The occupants wounded three civilians, damaged 16 apartment buildings, a department store, and a kindergarten," the police said.

Mykolayivka was shelled by the militants with Tornado-S MLRS, killing three people and wounding one. Two apartment buildings, 8 private houses and a warehouse were damaged.

The village of Bahatyr was reportedly hit by enemy with "Smerchy". Two people died and two were injured. A shop, a pharmacy and 7 private houses came under fire.

"There is a wounded person as a result of artillery shelling of Kurakhivka," the police said.

"Hostile forces destroyed a store in Avdiivka with an air strike, no casualties are known at this time," law enforcement officials said.

Yasnohirka was reportedly hit by a S-300 missile, damaging three houses.

