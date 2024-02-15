Russian army attacks Donetsk region 21 times, launches air strike on Avdiivka - police

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian army attacks Donetsk region 21 times, launches air strike on Avdiivka - police

Russian army attacks Donetsk region 21 times, launches air strike on Avdiivka - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 17 localities in the Donetsk region, killing 8 civilians and wounding 13.

Russian troops conducted 21 attacks on civilians in Donetsk region over the last day, 17 settlements in the region, including Avdiivka, were attacked, the National Police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"8 dead and 13 wounded in 24 hours. The occupation forces struck 21 times at civilians. 17 settlements were attacked," the statement said.

As noted, 37 civilian objects were damaged - 24 residential buildings, a hospital, shops, a pharmacy, cars, a garage, and critical infrastructure.

According to the police, Selidove suffered two rocket attacks during the day. "Russia struck first last night at a hospital, killing three people - two women and a child - and wounding six, including an infant. Last night, a missile hit a religious facility, damaging at least 12 residential buildings," the statement said.

"Novohrodivka also withstood a double blow. The occupants wounded three civilians, damaged 16 apartment buildings, a department store, and a kindergarten," the police said.

Mykolayivka was shelled by the militants with Tornado-S MLRS, killing three people and wounding one. Two apartment buildings, 8 private houses and a warehouse were damaged.

The village of Bahatyr was reportedly hit by enemy with "Smerchy". Two people died and two were injured. A shop, a pharmacy and 7 private houses came under fire.

"There is a wounded person as a result of artillery shelling of Kurakhivka," the police said.

"Hostile forces destroyed a store in Avdiivka with an air strike, no casualties are known at this time," law enforcement officials said.

Yasnohirka was reportedly hit by a S-300 missile, damaging three houses.

Julia Shramko

War
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
novohrodivkaNovohrodivka
avdiivkaAvdiivka
kurakhoveKurakhovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
donetskDonetsk

