Eight killed and 13 wounded in Donetsk region: the consequences of hostile attacks over the last day

Eight civilians were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of hostile shelling by Russian troops of settlements in Donetsk region on February 14. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On February 14, Russians killed 8 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Selydove, 3 in Mykolaivka and 2 in Bahatyr. Another 13 people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on social media.

A total of 1862 dead and 4572 wounded civilians have been recorded since the beginning of the invasion in Donetsk region.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

As UNN reported , two elderly women were killed and one civilian was wounded yesterday as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.