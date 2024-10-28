Russia would not be able to start and wage a full-scale war against Ukraine without China's help - Danish Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Russia would not have been able to wage war without China's support. She emphasized that the future of Europe depends on the outcome of this war.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Russia would not be able to start and wage a full-scale war in Ukraine without China's support. She said this during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports .
I don't think Russia could have started and waged such a full-scale war in Europe without China's help. We have to recognize that the security situation has changed completely and the future of Europe will depend on the outcome of this war
She also noted that the Ukrainian defense industry is very fast and powerful.
Recall
Earlier, UN Secretary General Mark Rutte said that China cannot fuel the conflict in Ukraine without consequences for its interests.