Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed

During the night into Sunday, October 25, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the "impact" occurred in the city's Novobavarskyi district.

One person was killed and four more people were injured - Terekhov stated.

For his part, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that the enemy strike on the Novobavarskyi district caused a one-story building to catch fire.

Recall

On the evening of October 24, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district.

A drone struck the roof of a 16-story building in Kharkiv, injuring two people