Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi District, one person was killed and four others injured as a result of the attack. A one-story building caught fire.
During the night into Sunday, October 25, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the "impact" occurred in the city's Novobavarskyi district.
One person was killed and four more people were injured
For his part, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that the enemy strike on the Novobavarskyi district caused a one-story building to catch fire.
Recall
On the evening of October 24, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district.
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