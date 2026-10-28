Russia struck Dnipro: an industrial enterprise was hit, one person was injured

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on October 28, a fire broke out on the premises of an industrial enterprise, and one person was injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy struck an industrial enterprise in Dnipro. A fire broke out. A 35-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized. Medical workers are providing him with all the necessary assistance - the post said.

We remind you

On the night of October 28, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 88 drones at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 71 unmanned aerial vehicles.

UNN also reported that on October 28, the Russians attacked a civilian enterprise in Rivne region’s Sarny district, and one person was killed.