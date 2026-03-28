Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered to restrict access of foreign films to distribution in Russia, calling some of them "stupid and unnecessary" and "harmful to the viewer." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

It is noted that this statement by Putin was actively picked up by Russian propaganda media and social media pages.

Such "audacious and harsh" rhetoric is very popular with Russians and is perceived as a manifestation of strength and "concern for national interests." However, such initiatives, along with the style of their presentation, characterize the real essence of the current political system in Russia like nothing else. When the president determines what kind of cinema citizens have the right to watch, it is not cultural policy, it is totalitarianism