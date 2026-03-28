Russia restricted access to foreign films for distribution
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Putin restricted the distribution of foreign films due to their alleged harm to viewers. The Center for Countering Disinformation calls this the transformation of culture into an instrument of ideology.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered to restrict access of foreign films to distribution in Russia, calling some of them "stupid and unnecessary" and "harmful to the viewer." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that this statement by Putin was actively picked up by Russian propaganda media and social media pages.
Such "audacious and harsh" rhetoric is very popular with Russians and is perceived as a manifestation of strength and "concern for national interests." However, such initiatives, along with the style of their presentation, characterize the real essence of the current political system in Russia like nothing else. When the president determines what kind of cinema citizens have the right to watch, it is not cultural policy, it is totalitarianism
They state that cinema in Russia ceases to be a sphere of culture or entertainment and turns into an instrument of ideological processing.
"The restriction of foreign content is accompanied by the promotion of "correct" films that correspond to the state narrative. And statements about "protecting the viewer" only mask the expansion of censorship and increased control over public consciousness," the CPD summarizes.
Recall
In February, the State Duma of the Russian Federation supported amendments allowing the FSB to disconnect the Internet and other communication services in response to "security threats."
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