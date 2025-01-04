Russia reports attacks on a commercial seaport and a military airfield: what is known

On the night of January 4, drones in the Leningrad region attempted to attack Russia's largest seaport, Ust-Luga. In addition, the Baltimore military airfield, which is located in the Voronezh region, was attacked by drones. UNN reports this with reference to Astra.

Details

Astra sources reportthat most of the drones that attacked the Leningrad region today were allegedly shot down over the Novatrans terminal at the Ust-Luga sea trade port.

Preliminary, windows in one of the buildings on the port territory were damaged. Earlier, the governor reported 4 downed UAVs and said there were no casualties or damage.

According to publicly available data, the Ust-Luga seaport began operations with the opening of a coal terminal in December 2001. By the early 2020s, it became the second largest in Russia, after Novorossiysk.

In addition, according to Astra, at least 5 drones attacked the Baltimore military airfieldon the night of January 2, all of which were allegedly shot down. Today, the region was attacked again by UAVs, with local residents reporting explosions, and the threat was confirmed by the governor.

Russia announces attack on rocket engine plant: what is known