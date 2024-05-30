Russia really focused all its efforts on Lipetsk and Volchansk directions - Sinegubov

The Russian occupiers have indeed now concentrated all their efforts on the Lipetsk and Volchansk directions. However, it is possible that the enemy may step up its actions in the Zolochiv direction. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Therefore, according to him, all plans for emergency evacuation of the population were updated when it will be mass.

"When people start leaving en masse, including on their own. And they will also turn to us for help," - Sinegubov added.

Sinegubov reported on May 29 that there are certain concerns in the Zolochiv direction due to the potential activation of enemy actions. The authorities are closely monitoring the actions of the enemy and are ready to take all necessary measures, including the possible evacuation of the population in case of a threat.

Sinegubov also noted that clusters of Russian troops on the border can be used in the Kupyansky and Volchansky directions, because the enemy is forced to constantly replenish its resources due to heavy losses.

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Sirsky statedthat Russian troops , although they are building up groups in the direction of the main strike in the Kharkiv region, but these forces are "now not enough" for a full-scale offensive and a breakthrough of Ukrainian Defense.