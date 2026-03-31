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Russia lost up to 40% of its monthly missile production and 45% of its oil exports due to strikes - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Ukrainian strikes on enemy facilities and logistics caused massive losses. The NSDC reports a critical reduction in oil exports and missile production.

Russia lost up to 40% of its monthly missile production and 45% of its oil exports due to strikes - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, revealed the volume of Russia's affected monthly missile production and oil exports - up to 40% and 45% respectively, writes UNN.

Almost 40% of monthly missile production, about 45% of oil exports, Russia has already lost as a result of Ukrainian strikes on their facilities, as well as logistics

- Kovalenko, head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Telegram.

Strikes on Russian oil refineries and ports caused the biggest disruptions in the aggressor's history - Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBS28.03.26, 20:40 • 7409 views

Julia Shramko

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