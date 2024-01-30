Russia launched most of its weapons at the frontline territories: Ignat about night attack by "Shahed"

Russian occupants used 35 "shaheds" against Ukraine at night, of which only 15 were shot down, as most of them were directed at the frontline territories.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat in a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

15 out of 35 (UAVs were shot down - ed.). This may be strange for some people, because they are used to seeing 100% shootdowns. We need to explain to people that we understand how the enemy uses the equipment, this is not a change in tactics, etc. The enemy strikes with a different number of UAVs in different directions from different directions - Ignat said.

He noted that on the night of January 30, the enemy attacked from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Chauda.

Thus, the enemy used 35 UAVs and sent some of them, even more, to the frontline areas. This means close to the line of combat contact of the state border. In this way, the enemy tried to hit targets close to its border or occupied territory. These objects are different, military, civilian, and fuel and energy sector facilities - Ignat said.

According to him, it is much harder to shoot down drones in the frontline zone. Ihnat noted that this is not the first time that the frontline zone or the zone close to the border with the aggressor state has been attacked.

In addition, he said that in general, most attack drones are shot down by mobile fire groups, which saves anti-aircraft guided missiles and other means.

Addendum Addendum

Overnight, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 15 out of 35 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian forces in the skies over Ukraine.