One hostile ship armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles was spotted in the Black Sea. Four enemy ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are Kalibr carriers with a total total capacity of up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

However, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

Over the past day, six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea and continued their journey towards the Bosphorus. Three vessels entered the Sea of Azov, two of which came from the Bosphorus.

At the same time, the terrorist country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular the provisions of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships.

