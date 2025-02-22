ukenru
Russia keeps 5 ships with Kalibr in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

Russia keeps 5 ships with Kalibr in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29714 views

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, three of which have 26 cruise missiles on board.

One hostile ship armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles was spotted in the Black Sea. Four enemy ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are Kalibr carriers with a total total capacity of up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

However, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

Over the past day, six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea and continued their journey towards the Bosphorus. Three vessels entered the Sea of Azov, two of which came from the Bosphorus.

At the same time, the terrorist country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular the provisions of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships.

4 Russian ships with “Kalibr” spotted in the Mediterranean: what is known about the threat21.02.25, 07:11 • 24372 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

Contact us about advertising