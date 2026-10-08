Russia is spreading a fake story about a “Ukrainian air defense missile hitting” a building in Pryluky — CPD

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
12:49 AM • 12713 views
Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters
10:14 PM • 17233 views
A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injuredPhoto
October 7, 07:38 PM • 18691 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
October 7, 06:52 PM • 18354 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
October 7, 05:59 PM • 27134 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
October 7, 05:45 PM • 17398 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
October 7, 05:13 PM • 18615 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 32242 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 30780 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
October 7, 03:22 PM • 16117 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
91%
750mm
Popular news
40% of the premises damaged: the National Academy of Sciences explained what will happen to the building after the Russian attackOctober 7, 05:40 PM • 8542 views
A company without employees obtained forestry contracts worth UAH 178.5 million: criminals detainedVideoOctober 7, 06:23 PM • 6978 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 12501 views
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 11223 views
Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation11:47 PM • 7676 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 27128 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 32240 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 30779 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 32128 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 30577 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 11341 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 12610 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 16586 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 16965 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 17185 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Film
Heating
Social network

Russia is spreading a fake story about a “Ukrainian air defense missile hitting” a building in Pryluky — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The CPD stated that a residential building in Pryluky was hit by a Russian missile. Russia is spreading fake claims about Ukrainian air defense.

Russia is spreading a fake story about a “Ukrainian air defense missile hitting” a building in Pryluky — CPD

Information about a "Ukrainian air defense missile hitting" a building in Pryluky is yet another lie by Russia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that it was a Russian missile that hit the residential building in Pryluky.

At the same time, Russian propaganda outlets are spreading a video of the moment a high-rise building in the Chernihiv region was struck, claiming that the building was allegedly hit by a "Ukrainian guided surface-to-air air defense missile"

- the CCD points out.

They emphasize that such claims about "Ukrainian air defenses" are a typical information tactic used by Russia to justify strikes on residential buildings.

We remind you

Rescuers freed the body of another child from under the rubble – the death toll from the strike on Pryluky has risen to 19.

The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says07.10.26, 18:16 • 12585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsMultimedia
Explosions
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine