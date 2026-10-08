Russia is spreading a fake story about a “Ukrainian air defense missile hitting” a building in Pryluky — CPD

Information about a "Ukrainian air defense missile hitting" a building in Pryluky is yet another lie by Russia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that it was a Russian missile that hit the residential building in Pryluky.

At the same time, Russian propaganda outlets are spreading a video of the moment a high-rise building in the Chernihiv region was struck, claiming that the building was allegedly hit by a "Ukrainian guided surface-to-air air defense missile" - the CCD points out.

They emphasize that such claims about "Ukrainian air defenses" are a typical information tactic used by Russia to justify strikes on residential buildings.

We remind you

Rescuers freed the body of another child from under the rubble – the death toll from the strike on Pryluky has risen to 19.

The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says