Russia is spreading a fake story about a “Ukrainian air defense missile hitting” a building in Pryluky — CPD
Kyiv • UNN
The CPD stated that a residential building in Pryluky was hit by a Russian missile. Russia is spreading fake claims about Ukrainian air defense.
Information about a "Ukrainian air defense missile hitting" a building in Pryluky is yet another lie by Russia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that it was a Russian missile that hit the residential building in Pryluky.
At the same time, Russian propaganda outlets are spreading a video of the moment a high-rise building in the Chernihiv region was struck, claiming that the building was allegedly hit by a "Ukrainian guided surface-to-air air defense missile"
They emphasize that such claims about "Ukrainian air defenses" are a typical information tactic used by Russia to justify strikes on residential buildings.
We remind you
Rescuers freed the body of another child from under the rubble – the death toll from the strike on Pryluky has risen to 19.
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says07.10.26, 18:16 • 12585 views