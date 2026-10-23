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Russia is preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9380 views

Following the strikes on oil refineries, Russia plans to raise gasoline and diesel prices and import up to 620,000 tonnes of fuel per month.

Russia is preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineries

The Russian authorities are considering raising gasoline and diesel prices by another 2.1 rubles per liter to compensate oil companies for the cost of imports. Due to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries, Russia is forced to purchase fuel abroad. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative was proposed by Russia’s Ministry of Energy. According to the ministry’s calculations, selling imported fuel at current prices causes companies losses of 13 to 18 rubles per liter, even taking state compensation into account.

If the government approves the proposal, gasoline could become approximately 11% more expensive by the end of the year, or 7.1 rubles per liter above the current level. Diesel fuel could rise in price by 10.7%, or 8.2 rubles.

Russians will have to pay more for imported fuel

The additional markup would allow oil companies to receive about 12 billion rubles per month to cover the cost of purchases abroad.

At the same time, gasoline in Russia has already risen in price by 20.5% since the beginning of the year, while diesel has increased by 13.4%.

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Due to damage to oil refineries, Russia plans to import up to 620,000 tonnes of gasoline monthly from October through December. This will account for 16–18% of the domestic market.

Belarus remains the main supplier. Russia also purchases fuel from India, Turkey, and Morocco, but such supplies are significantly more expensive.

Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next21.10.26, 21:45 • 65380 views

Stepan Haftko

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