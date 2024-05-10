Russia intends to create a 10-kilometer buffer zone on the border, fighting continues - media about Kharkiv region

Russia intends to create a buffer zone on the border, fighting continues, Suspilne reports, UNN writes, citing sources in the Defense Forces.

Details

Sources in the Defense Forces reportedly confirmed to Suspilne "that fighting on the border of Kharkiv region has been going on since 05:00." "The Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guard detachments are holding the line," the publication writes.

"According to our sources, Russia intends to create a ten-kilometer buffer zone on the border," Suspilne reports.

Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces defend positions in Kharkiv region, enemy attempted to break through defense line in the morning, attacks repelled, fighting continues, reserves deployed