Russia has started to use reconnaissance drones more often amid the loss of another A-50 aircraft - Humeniuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19160 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64025 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46963 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220697 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196880 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178668 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222839 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249649 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155479 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371715 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19418 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64026 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220698 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178448 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196881 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12729 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21532 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22013 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41542 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49249 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia has started to use reconnaissance drones more often amid the loss of another A-50 aircraft - Humeniuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22486 views

Russia has begun to use reconnaissance drones more frequently to compensate for the loss of aircraft such as the A-50, which used to collect intelligence.

Russia has started to use reconnaissance drones more often amid the loss of another A-50 aircraft - Humeniuk

Russia has begun to use reconnaissance UAVs more frequently, which is due to the recent losses of Russian aircraft, including the A-50.

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Today, they have intensified their unmanned reconnaissance, and for several days in a row, we have observed increased activity of such unmanned aerial vehicles in our area of responsibility - 100-130 units per day flying in our area of responsibility both along the contact line and somewhat deeper. Thus, the enemy is trying to compensate by quantity, not quality

- Gumenyuk said, answering the question of how Russia is trying to compensate for the loss of aircraft, including the A-50.

She added that Russian tactical aircraft, which used to carry out guided bombing missions in the southern area of responsibility, are now staying away, in the Black and Azov Seas, and from there they also serve to gather information.

This process is complicated because the equipment of all these vehicles does not match the capacity of the A-50. And although the Russians still have the A-50, we have not seen it for about a week now

- Humeniuk added. 

Recall

Russia has begun to use X-31P anti-aircraft missiles more frequently. This is due to the loss of another A-50 aircraft by the Russians, and, accordingly, a lack of intelligence. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Natalia Humeniuk
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90