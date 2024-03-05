Russia has started to use reconnaissance drones more often amid the loss of another A-50 aircraft - Humeniuk

Russia has begun to use reconnaissance UAVs more frequently, which is due to the recent losses of Russian aircraft, including the A-50.

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Today, they have intensified their unmanned reconnaissance, and for several days in a row, we have observed increased activity of such unmanned aerial vehicles in our area of responsibility - 100-130 units per day flying in our area of responsibility both along the contact line and somewhat deeper. Thus, the enemy is trying to compensate by quantity, not quality - Gumenyuk said, answering the question of how Russia is trying to compensate for the loss of aircraft, including the A-50.

She added that Russian tactical aircraft, which used to carry out guided bombing missions in the southern area of responsibility, are now staying away, in the Black and Azov Seas, and from there they also serve to gather information.

This process is complicated because the equipment of all these vehicles does not match the capacity of the A-50. And although the Russians still have the A-50, we have not seen it for about a week now - Humeniuk added.

Recall

Russia has begun to use X-31P anti-aircraft missiles more frequently. This is due to the loss of another A-50 aircraft by the Russians, and, accordingly, a lack of intelligence.