russia lures citizens of African countries into the Russian army, promising them jobs and education. As a result, some of these people have been killed or gone missing. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, many Africans were recruited through deception, having been promised jobs, education, and a better life. Others, according to available information, are now considered missing or have been killed, while their families are trying to find out how their loved ones ended up on a foreign battlefield.

Only yesterday, moscow concluded the Russia-Africa summit, accompanying it with loud promises of investment, economic growth, new opportunities, and a prosperous future for African countries. The contrast is more telling than any words. While the kremlin promises Africans a bright future, some of them are realizing that the “opportunity” offered to them was a place in the war being waged by russia. Treating African lives as cannon fodder against the backdrop of sermons about equal partnership is colonial exploitation in its most cynical form - the minister noted.

Sybiha emphasized that the governments of African states can help prevent new cases of recruitment. To this end, he said, it is necessary to investigate the activities of the relevant networks, warn citizens about fraudulent job offers, and jointly establish the fate of those who have already been sent to russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready to share relevant information and cooperate with African partners so that none of their citizens becomes a victim of deception and exploitation again or is sacrificed to russia’s neocolonial war - Andrii Sybiha stated.

To remind you,

russia recruited at least 2,427 Africans for the war against Ukraine. Dozens of citizens from 15 countries are being held captive, and 314 people have already been killed.